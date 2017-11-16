SEATTLE -- The Oakland Athletics have traded power-hitting Ryon Healy to the Seattle Mariners for right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan and minor league shortstop Alexander Campos.

The deal was announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Healy batted .271 with 25 home runs, 29 doubles and 78 RBIs this season. He split his time at designated hitter, first base and third base.

Healy made his big league debut in 2016 with the A's. He struck out 142 times this year and drew 23 walks.

"Ryon brings a power bat to our lineup at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

Pagan made his major league debut this year and went 2/3 with a 3.22 ERA in 34 games for Seattle. The 26-year-old struck out 56 and walked eight in 50 1/3 innings.

The 17-year-old Campos hit .290 with two homers and 26 RBIs in 59 games for the Mariners' team in the Dominican Summer League.