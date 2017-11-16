World Series champion Jose Altuve refused to listen to the noise about his height when trying to make it into the big leagues, now he's this season's AL MVP and the brightest star in Houston. (2:33)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the American League MVP, while Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been named the National League MVP.

The 5-foot-6 Altuve drew 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, beating out New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Altuve batted a major league-best .346. He had 204 hits, 24 HR and 81 RBIs for the World Series champion Astros.

The 6-foot-7 Judge won the AL Rookie of the Year award Monday. He set a rookie record with 52 home runs.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians finished third.

AL MVP voting Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Jose Altuve 27 3 405 Aaron Judge 2 27 1 279 Jose Ramirez 1 22 6 1 237 Mike Trout 6 18 3 2 1 197 Francisco Lindor 4 12 4 4 1 2 143 Mookie Betts 2 6 7 1 6 1 1 110 Corey Kluber 1 4 7 5 3 2 1 101 Top seven vote-getters; full ballot results are at BBWAA.com.

Altuve is 1 of 2 second basemen in MLB history to hit .330 in a season with 20 HR & 30 stolen bases, along with Hall-of-Famer Roberto Alomar (once). Altuve has done it in each of the last 2 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Altuve is the second Astros player to win an MVP, joining Hall-of-Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1994.

Altuve is the third player during the Wild Card era to be named his league's Most Valuable Player in the same year that his team won the World Series. The other players to do that since 1995 are Buster Posey (2012 Giants) and Kris Bryant (2016 Cubs), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Altuve is the first American League MVP to play on a World Series champion since the Tigers' Willie Hernández in 1984.

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is the National League MVP, barely edging Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the closest MVP vote since 1979, Stanton became only the sixth player to win from a losing team.

"I'm so thankful it happened and I'm going to enjoy this and work to get better," Stanton told ESPN of his winning the MVP.

Stanton finished the season batting .281 with 168 hits, 59 HR and 132 RBIs. His homer total was the most in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

Stanton got 10 first-place votes and 302 points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Votto also got 10 firsts and had 300 points.

NL MVP voting Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Giancarlo Stanton 10 10 5 3 1 1 302 Joey Votto 10 9 4 5 2 300 Paul Goldschmidt 4 5 4 9 5 2 1 239 Nolan Arenado 2 3 8 11 4 1 1 229 Charlie Blackmon 3 3 7 1 5 3 5 2 1 205 -- Top five only

He is the first player in Marlins history to win an MVP award.

Stanton led the MLB in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits, and slugging percentage, each of which set a Marlins single-season record, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Votto topped the majors with a .454 on-base percentage. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was third in the voting.

The last player from a losing team to win an MVP was Alex Rodriguez, who took the AL award in 2003 with Texas. The last NL MVP from a losing team was Andre Dawson with the 1987 Chicago Cubs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.