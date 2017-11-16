Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is the 2017 National League MVP, barely edging Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the closest MVP vote since 1979, Stanton became only the sixth player to win from a losing team.

"I'm so thankful it happened and I'm going to enjoy this and work to get better," Stanton told ESPN of his winning the MVP.

Stanton finished the season batting .281 with 168 hits, 59 HR and 132 RBIs. His homer total was the most in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

NL MVP voting Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Giancarlo Stanton 10 10 5 3 1 1 302 Joey Votto 10 9 4 5 2 300 Paul Goldschmidt 4 5 4 9 5 2 1 239 Nolan Arenado 2 3 8 11 4 1 1 229 Charlie Blackmon 3 3 7 1 5 3 5 2 1 205 Anthony Rendon 1 1 6 10 7 4 141 Kris Bryant 1 1 5 8 6 4 1 2 132 Justin Turner 3 5 5 6 43 Cody Bellinger 2 3 1 6 1 38 Max Scherzer 1 2 3 5 1 34 Tommy Pham 1 3 3 5 24 Bryce Harper 2 3 2 21 Anthony Rizzo 1 1 2 3 17 J.D. Martinez 1 3 2 11 Kenley Jansen 1 1 8 Marcell Ozuna 2 4 8 Clayton Kershaw 1 1 6 Corey Seager 2 6 Daniel Murphy 1 1 3 Archie Bradley 1 1 Zack Greinke 1 1 Ryan Zimmerman 1 1

Stanton got 10 first-place votes and 302 points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Votto also got 10 firsts and had 300 points.

He is the first player in Marlins history to win an MVP award.

Stanton led the MLB in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits, and slugging percentage, each of which set a Marlins single-season record, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Votto topped the majors with a .454 on-base percentage. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was third in the voting.

The last player from a losing team to win an MVP was Alex Rodriguez, who took the AL award in 2003 with Texas. The last NL MVP from a losing team was Andre Dawson with the 1987 Chicago Cubs.

