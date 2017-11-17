After being named the first MVP in franchise history, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton addressed the possibility that he would be traded by the team's new ownership.

Derek Jeter, who became the team's chief executive officer when a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman bought the team last month, said this week the Marlins must cut payroll and are listening to offers for Stanton, who won his first National League MVP award Thursday.

Editor's Picks The where, when and WOW of Giancarlo Stanton's season He hit nearly five miles of home runs in 12 ballparks off 51 different pitchers in 2017. We take a look at Giancarlo Stanton's smashing year when it comes to home runs.

Winning by margins large and small, Altuve and Stanton are both worthy MVPs Jose Altuve won the AL award easily, while Giancarlo Stanton eked out a narrow victory in the NL, but both were smart selections by the voters.

Altuve, Stanton take home first MVP awards Astros 2B Jose Altuve was a runaway choice for American League MVP, while Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named the National League MVP. Stanton beat Reds first baseman Joey Votto by 2 points in the fourth-closest vote in major league history. 2 Related

"It's an interesting feeling and situation for me,'' Stanton said. "This is the only place I've known, but I also understand the business part of it. The direction that new ownership wants to go. They're feeling it out. We're going to try to figure out a plan here.''

Stanton said his preference was to remain in Miami, and he wanted the team's pitching situation "to be thoroughly addressed, not just somewhat addressed.''

He's not convinced the Marlins are ready to do that.

"I'm not entirely sure, to be honest,'' he said. "I know all teams have plenty of money.''

Stanton hit 59 home runs this season, the most in the major leagues since 2001. The outfielder is owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract, which includes a no-trade clause.

The Marlins have not had a winning season since 2009 and have not reached the playoffs since beating the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.

Stanton previously told FanRag Sports that he does not want to be part of another rebuild with the Marlins, saying, "I've lost for seven years."