          Projecting Giancarlo Stanton's 2018-27 seasons year-by-year

          Winner of the Hank Aaron award in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton projects to put up similar offensive numbers in the next few seasons. Alex Gallardo/AP Photo
          8:45 AM ET
          • Dan SzymborskiSpecial to ESPN.com
            • Creator of ZiPS projection system
            • Founder of Baseball Think Factory
            • Contributed to ESPN since 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Will the Marlins' new owners trade Giancarlo Stanton and his $295 million contract? As the hot stove fires up, where the slugger plays in 2018 is already this offseason's hottest topic. Here are the projected numbers for the next 10 seasons for the 2017 major league home run champ.

          Go to: 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027

          2018

          In these projections, playing half his games in Citizens Bank Park or Yankee Stadium seems to suit Stanton's power stroke.

          2019

          In this season, Stanton is projected to reach 50-plus homers for the third consecutive year with the Phillies or the Yankees.

          2020

          If Stanton has a great season, he can opt out of his deal. Again, he projects to hit 50 HRs in Philly and in the Bronx.

          2021

          This is Stanton's age-31 season, but he's still projected to put up big numbers wherever he plays.

          2022

          While he projects to hit the most homers with the Phillies and Yankees (again), Stanton looks as if he'll produce with the Giants, Dodgers and Cubs as well.

          2023

          While the numbers in Philly are better than anywhere else, Stanton's projected numbers with the Giants, specifically WAR, are as good or better than anywhere else in these projections.

          2024

          Stanton's projected numbers with the Cubs this season are pretty good compared to the rest of the projections: tied for the most hits, doubles and walks, and second in RBI and homers.

          2025

          If Stanton doesn't opt out of his deal in 2020, this is his final season at $32 million. The Phillies would get the most WAR, the White Sox the most walks and the Cardinals the fewest strikeouts.

          2026

          The power numbers slide in his age-36 season as this is the last year he's projected to hit at least 20 homers. He's also projected to play in fewer than 100 games for every team.

          2027

          This is his age-37 season and the numbers drop off across the board.

