Projecting Giancarlo Stanton's 2018-27 seasons year-by-year

Will the Marlins' new owners trade Giancarlo Stanton and his $295 million contract? As the hot stove fires up, where the slugger plays in 2018 is already this offseason's hottest topic. Here are the projected numbers for the next 10 seasons for the 2017 major league home run champ.

Go to: 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027

2018

In these projections, playing half his games in Citizens Bank Park or Yankee Stadium seems to suit Stanton's power stroke.

Stanton Projections -- 2018 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .276 .371 .657 141 510 100 141 28 2 54 126 73 163 171 7.3 NYY .274 .367 .658 141 511 99 140 27 2 55 135 71 167 169 7.2 SF .271 .364 .604 141 512 93 139 28 2 46 115 71 159 157 7.1 HOU .266 .360 .620 141 511 95 136 27 2 50 127 71 167 166 6.9 CHC .277 .372 .637 141 509 97 141 29 2 50 129 73 157 163 6.9 LAD .272 .360 .627 141 515 95 140 29 2 50 127 67 159 162 6.9 CWS .266 .365 .621 141 507 96 135 26 2 50 118 75 170 165 6.7 STL .272 .365 .599 141 511 92 139 28 2 45 117 71 154 153 6.6 LAA .263 .353 .584 141 514 90 135 26 2 45 114 68 166 155 6.2 BOS .272 .365 .597 141 511 91 139 30 2 44 119 71 162 150 5.8 Salary: $25 million

2019

In this season, Stanton is projected to reach 50-plus homers for the third consecutive year with the Phillies or the Yankees.

Stanton Projections -- 2019 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .275 .371 .653 138 495 96 136 30 2 51 120 72 156 170 7.0 SF .272 .366 .600 138 497 89 135 30 2 43 110 70 152 157 6.8 NYY .272 .367 .645 138 496 95 135 28 2 51 128 71 160 166 6.7 LAD .270 .360 .622 138 500 91 135 31 2 47 121 67 152 161 6.6 HOU .266 .360 .614 138 497 91 132 28 2 47 121 70 160 164 6.6 CHC .275 .372 .630 138 494 93 136 30 2 47 123 72 150 161 6.5 CWS .264 .365 .616 138 492 92 130 28 2 47 112 74 163 164 6.3 STL .270 .365 .599 138 496 89 134 30 2 43 112 70 147 153 6.3 LAA .261 .352 .581 138 499 87 130 27 2 43 109 67 159 154 5.9 BOS .272 .366 .590 138 497 88 135 31 2 41 114 70 155 149 5.5 Salary: $26 million

2020

If Stanton has a great season, he can opt out of his deal. Again, he projects to hit 50 HRs in Philly and in the Bronx.

Stanton Projections -- 2020 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .277 .371 .655 134 484 93 134 29 2 50 118 68 148 171 6.9 NYY .274 .367 .649 134 485 92 133 28 2 50 126 67 152 167 6.6 SF .272 .364 .599 134 486 86 132 29 2 42 107 66 144 156 6.5 HOU .267 .361 .617 134 486 88 130 28 2 46 119 67 152 165 6.5 LAD .272 .361 .624 134 489 88 133 30 2 46 118 64 144 162 6.5 CHC .277 .372 .630 134 484 90 134 29 2 46 120 69 143 161 6.4 CWS .266 .365 .616 134 482 89 128 27 2 46 110 71 154 164 6.2 STL .272 .365 .599 134 486 86 132 29 2 42 110 67 140 153 6.2 LAA .262 .353 .582 134 488 84 128 26 2 42 107 64 151 154 5.8 BOS .272 .365 .588 134 486 85 132 30 2 40 111 67 147 148 5.3 Salary: $26 million; can opt out of contract after the season

2021

This is Stanton's age-31 season, but he's still projected to put up big numbers wherever he plays.

Stanton Projections -- 2021 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .275 .369 .644 130 469 88 129 28 2 47 111 66 141 168 6.4 NYY .270 .364 .634 130 470 87 127 26 2 47 118 65 145 162 6.1 SF .270 .362 .584 130 471 82 127 27 2 39 101 64 137 152 6.0 LAD .270 .358 .612 130 474 84 128 29 2 43 111 61 138 158 6.0 HOU .265 .358 .603 130 471 83 125 26 2 43 112 64 145 161 6.0 CHC .275 .369 .618 130 469 85 129 28 2 43 113 66 136 158 6.0 CWS .263 .362 .604 130 467 85 123 26 2 43 103 68 147 160 5.7 STL .270 .363 .585 130 470 81 127 27 2 39 103 64 133 149 5.7 LAA .260 .351 .569 130 473 80 123 25 2 39 100 62 144 150 5.3 BOS .270 .362 .582 130 471 81 127 29 2 38 105 64 140 146 5.0 Salary: $29 million

2022

While he projects to hit the most homers with the Phillies and Yankees (again), Stanton looks as if he'll produce with the Giants, Dodgers and Cubs as well.

Stanton Projections -- 2022 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .268 .362 .611 124 447 80 120 26 2 41 99 62 131 157 5.4 SF .263 .355 .563 124 449 75 118 26 2 35 91 61 127 145 5.2 LAD .264 .352 .585 124 451 76 119 27 2 38 100 58 127 150 5.1 CHC .268 .363 .593 124 447 78 120 27 2 38 102 63 126 150 5.1 NYY .263 .356 .603 124 448 79 118 25 2 41 106 61 134 152 5.1 HOU .258 .351 .570 124 449 76 116 25 2 37 101 61 134 151 5.0 CWS .258 .357 .580 124 445 77 115 25 2 38 93 65 136 153 5.0 STL .263 .356 .558 124 448 74 118 26 2 34 93 61 123 141 4.8 LAA .255 .344 .543 124 451 73 115 24 2 34 90 58 133 142 4.5 BOS .265 .357 .555 124 449 74 119 27 2 33 94 61 130 138 4.2 Salary: $29 million

2023

While the numbers in Philly are better than anywhere else, Stanton's projected numbers with the Giants, specifically WAR, are as good or better than anywhere else in these projections.

Stanton Projections -- 2023 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .262 .354 .576 118 427 72 112 25 2 35 88 57 117 146 4.5 SF .261 .351 .531 118 429 67 112 25 2 29 81 56 114 136 4.4 NYY .259 .351 .570 118 428 71 111 24 2 35 94 57 121 143 4.3 LAD .260 .346 .552 118 431 69 112 26 2 32 88 53 114 140 4.3 CHC .265 .357 .557 118 427 70 113 25 2 32 90 58 113 140 4.2 HOU .254 .345 .543 118 429 68 109 24 2 32 89 56 120 142 4.2 CWS .254 .350 .544 118 425 69 108 23 2 32 82 59 122 142 4.0 STL .259 .350 .528 118 428 67 111 24 2 29 82 56 111 132 4.0 LAA .251 .339 .508 118 431 66 108 22 1 29 80 54 120 132 3.6 BOS .261 .351 .527 118 429 66 112 26 2 28 84 56 117 130 3.5 Salary: $32 million

2024

Stanton's projected numbers with the Cubs this season are pretty good compared to the rest of the projections: tied for the most hits, doubles and walks, and second in RBI and homers.

Stanton Projections -- 2024 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .261 .348 .553 110 403 65 105 23 1 31 79 51 104 139 3.8 SF .257 .342 .509 110 405 61 104 22 1 26 73 49 102 128 3.6 HOU .252 .339 .526 110 405 62 102 22 1 29 81 50 107 136 3.6 NYY .257 .344 .547 110 404 65 104 22 1 31 85 50 107 136 3.6 CHC .261 .348 .538 110 403 63 105 23 1 29 82 51 101 133 3.5 LAD .256 .338 .531 110 407 62 104 23 1 29 80 47 102 132 3.5 CWS .251 .343 .525 110 402 63 101 21 1 29 74 53 109 135 3.4 STL .257 .343 .509 110 405 61 104 22 1 26 75 50 99 125 3.4 LAA .248 .333 .494 110 407 59 101 20 1 26 73 48 106 126 3.0 BOS .257 .343 .504 110 405 60 104 23 1 25 76 50 104 122 2.8 Salary: $32 million

2025

If Stanton doesn't opt out of his deal in 2020, this is his final season at $32 million. The Phillies would get the most WAR, the White Sox the most walks and the Cardinals the fewest strikeouts.

Stanton Projections -- 2025 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .257 .339 .538 102 377 58 97 21 2 27 70 44 89 133 3.1 SF .253 .333 .493 102 379 54 96 20 1 23 65 43 87 121 3.0 LAD .252 .329 .514 102 381 55 96 21 2 25 71 41 87 126 2.9 NYY .254 .334 .526 102 378 57 96 20 1 27 75 43 92 128 2.9 CHC .257 .339 .515 102 377 56 97 20 1 25 72 44 86 124 2.8 HOU .248 .329 .501 102 379 55 94 19 1 25 71 43 91 127 2.8 CWS .250 .336 .505 102 376 56 94 19 1 25 66 46 93 128 2.8 STL .254 .334 .487 102 378 54 96 20 1 22 66 43 84 117 2.6 LAA .247 .325 .482 102 380 53 94 18 1 23 64 41 91 121 2.5 BOS .256 .336 .491 102 379 53 97 21 1 22 68 43 89 117 2.3 Salary: $32 million

2026

The power numbers slide in his age-36 season as this is the last year he's projected to hit at least 20 homers. He's also projected to play in fewer than 100 games for every team.

Stanton Projections -- 2026 Team BA OBP SLG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO OPS+ WAR PHI .251 .326 .496 94 351 49 88 18 1 22 61 36 76 119 2.2 SF .250 .323 .466 94 352 47 88 17 1 19 56 35 74 112 2.2 HOU .244 .318 .477 94 352 47 86 17 1 21 62 35 78 117 2.1 CHC .251 .326 .487 94 351 48 88 18 1 21 62 36 74 114 2.1 LAD .246 .316 .480 94 354 47 87 18 1 21 61 33 74 113 2.0 NYY .247 .321 .489 94 352 49 87 17 1 22 65 35 78 115 2.0 CWS .243 .321 .477 94 350 48 85 17 1 21 57 37 79 117 2.0 STL .247 .321 .463 94 352 46 87 17 1 19 57 35 72 108 1.9 LAA .240 .312 .452 94 354 45 85 16 1 19 56 34 78 109 1.7 BOS .250 .323 .460 94 352 46 88 18 1 18 58 35 76 106 1.5 Salary: $29 million

2027

This is his age-37 season and the numbers drop off across the board.