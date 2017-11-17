OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have hired former San Francisco Giants star Matt Williams as their new third base coach.

The A's announced Friday that Williams will join manager Bob Melvin's staff. Melvin was a coach in Arizona for two seasons late in Williams' career with the Diamondbacks.

Williams played 17 years in the majors, beginning with the cross-bay Giants. He also played for Cleveland and Arizona, finishing his career with 378 homers, five All-Star appearances and four Gold Gloves at third base.

Williams then spent five years as a coach with the Diamondbacks before managing Washington for two seasons from 2014-15. He had a 179-145 record and won the NL Manager of the Year award his first season.