Atlanta Braves No. 1 prospect Ronald Acuna earned the Joe Black Most Valuable Player Award of the Arizona Fall League after slashing .325/.414/.639 with seven home runs in 23 games.

At 19 years old, he is the youngest player in AFL history to take home the honor. The outfielder turns 20 in December.

Acuna continues to improve his stock, as he was recently projected by ESPN's Dan Szymborski to become the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year.

In 139 total games across three levels of competition in 2017, Acuna slashed .325/.374/.522 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases.