The serious negotiations over Major League Baseball's pace-of-play initiatives haven't really started yet and probably won't for weeks to come. Once MLB and the Players Association dig into their talks, there will be haggling over the particulars of some ideas, like restrictions on the number of mound visits.

But the foundation of the changes to come in 2018 will be in the implementation of a pitch clock, sources say, and MLB is intent on using the same limit used in the minor leagues the last three seasons - 20 seconds between pitches when there are no runners on base.

Not 25 seconds.

Not 18 seconds.

Twenty seconds, with pitchers required to begin their motion within 20 seconds after the previous pitch. After informal conversations between the union and MLB in August, some players walked away from those meetings resigned to the idea that one way or another, a pitch clock would be put in place for 2018. They wondered if the time between pitches might be negotiated to a higher number than 20 seconds -- to 22 seconds, or 24 seconds.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez averaged 31.1 seconds between pitches. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

But MLB wants the 20-second pitch clock and whether the union agrees to this or not, MLB has the power to implement this and other rules for the 2018 season. Baseball officials would prefer to successfully negotiate the terms of change with the players this winter, so that moving forward, both sides will be committed.

One way or another, sources expect the 20-second pitch clock to become part of a sport that has long been celebrated for its timelessness. But with the average time of game now lagging to over three hours, Commissioner Rob Manfred has been devoted to the mission of speeding up the action as part of an effort to appeal to the newest generations of fans.

According to data published by Fangraphs, no starting pitcher who qualified for the ERA title averaged under 20 seconds between pitches in 2017; the average was about 23.5 seconds. Pedro Baez of the Dodgers was the slowest-working reliever, at 31.1 seconds between pitches. Pitchers will have to make adjustments.

But some club officials believe some hitters may be more affected by the pitch clock than pitchers, because of the habits developed between pitches - stepping out of the box, adjusting their batting gloves, taking extra practice swings. Odubel Herrera led all NL players qualified for the batting title with 29.3 seconds between pitches, and the Astros' Marwin Gonzalez averaged an MLB-high 29.5 seconds. The Phillies fielded three of the six slowest-working hitters in MLB.