Mark Appel, a former No. 1 overall pick, was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Phillies now have seven days to either trade him or place him on irrevocable waivers.

The 26-year-old right-hander was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft by the Astros, who traded him to the Phillies in 2015 in a multiplayer trade that sent closer Ken Giles to Houston.

Appel has yet to pitch in the majors in five seasons at multiple levels. Overall, he is 24-18 with a 5.06 ERA in 375⅓ innings pitched over 81 games (78 starts).

Last season, he finished 5-4 with a 5.27 ERA in 84 innings.

The move was made as the Phillies added right-handers Seranthony Dominguez, Franklyn Kilome, Jose Taveras and left-hander Ranger Suarez to their 40-man roster.

By adding the pitchers to their 40-man roster, the Phillies protect them from being selected by another team in next month's Rule 5 draft. The deadline to set rosters before the draft is Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to Appel, right-hander Alberto Tirado also was designated for assignment. Left-hander Elniery Garcia was outrighted by the team.