          Yankees raise available money for Shohei Ohtani to $3.5 million

          8:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees raised their available signing bonus money for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to $3.5 million, acquiring $250,000 in pool money from the Miami Marlins on Monday for left-hander Caleb Smith and first baseman Garrett Cooper.

          New York has the second-highest total of available international signing bonus money behind the Texas Rangers, who have $3,535,000. Minnesota is third at $3,245,000.

          Right-hander Michael King also went to New York as part of the trade.

          In addition, the Yankees dealt right-hander Ronald Herrera to the Rangers for left-hander Reiver Sanmartin, creating more room on the 40-man roster ahead of next month's winter meeting draft of unprotected players.

          New York selected the contracts of infielder Gleyber Torres, outfielder Billy McKinney and right-handers Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevedo and Jonathan Loaisiga, along with infielder Thairo Estrada, protecting them from the winter draft.

