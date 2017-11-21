        <
        >

          Astros to open '18 on the road, will unveil World Series banner April 2

          10:16 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Astros will unveil the first World Series banner in franchise history on April 2, when they host the Baltimore Orioles in their regular-season home opener on ESPN.

          The reigning champion Astros will begin next season on the road with a series against the Texas Rangers. Houston and Texas will square off on Opening Day in Arlington on March 29.

          The Astros-Rangers afternoon contest is one of four Opening Day games televised by ESPN. The Chicago Cubs will visit the Miami Marlins at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Astros-Rangers.

          The reigning National League champion Dodgers, who lost the World Series in seven games to the Astros, will host the rival San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. ET on Opening Day, followed by the Cleveland Indians against the Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m. ET.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.