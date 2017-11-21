The Houston Astros will unveil the first World Series banner in franchise history on April 2, when they host the Baltimore Orioles in their regular-season home opener on ESPN.

The reigning champion Astros will begin next season on the road with a series against the Texas Rangers. Houston and Texas will square off on Opening Day in Arlington on March 29.

The Astros-Rangers afternoon contest is one of four Opening Day games televised by ESPN. The Chicago Cubs will visit the Miami Marlins at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Astros-Rangers.

The reigning National League champion Dodgers, who lost the World Series in seven games to the Astros, will host the rival San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. ET on Opening Day, followed by the Cleveland Indians against the Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m. ET.