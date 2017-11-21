Joe Morgan has called on Baseball Hall of Fame voters to not vote for suspected steroids users.

Morgan, a two-time MVP second baseman who was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1990, sent a letter Tuesday to voters saying that he writes on behalf of "many of the Hall of Famers."

"We hope the day never comes when known steroid users are voted into the Hall of Fame," Morgan wrote. "They cheated. Steroid users don't belong here.

"Players who failed drug tests, admitted using steroids, or were identified as users in Major League Baseball's investigation into steroid abuse, known as the Mitchell Report, should not get in. Those are the three criteria that many of the players and I think are right."

Morgan spent the majority of his 22-year career with the Reds and the Houston Astros franchise. Along with Pete Rose and fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Tony Perez, Morgan helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976. Cincinnati also reached the World Series in 1972, Morgan's first year with the Reds.

Morgan was the NL MVP in 1975 and 1976 and also was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Reds. He was a .271 career hitter with 268 home runs, 1,133 RBIs, 1,650 runs scored and 689 stolen bases, 11th-most in baseball history.