NEW YORK -- American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Monday, but he is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training, the New York Yankees announced.

The procedure involved a loose-body removal and cartilage cleanup, the team said.

Judge, 25, played down the impact of his shoulder issues during his slump that began the second half, but there was suspicion that the shoulder could be bothering him. In the first half, Judge hit .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBIs. He capped it off by winning the Home Run Derby.

In the first 44 games of the second half, Judge hit just .179. In September, though, he got hot again, belting 15 homers and batting .311. Judge finished the regular season with 114 RBIs.