The Angels are hiring former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, the Orange County Register reported.

Ausmus will assist with scouting and evaluations, according to the Register.

Ausmus managed the Tigers from 2014-17; the Tigers announced in September that the team would not extend his contract.

Also Tuesday, the Angels named Josh Paul their new bench coach.

Paul spent the past three seasons as the Yankees' catching coordinator. Before that, he was a scout and minor league manager for New York, where Eppler spent over a decade in the front office.

The 42-year-old Paul was a catcher for the Angels from 2004-05. He played in 321 career big league games with four franchises from 1999-2007.

Paul replaces Dino Ebel, who will return to his previous job as the Angels' third-base coach after four seasons as manager Mike Scioscia's bench coach.

Ebel replaces Ron Roenicke, who left the Angels to become new Red Sox manager Alex Cora's bench coach.

