The Toronto Blue Jays have begun an internal investigation after the suspensions last week of six minor league players for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

"This situation is very disappointing and disturbing to the organization; disappointing that the players made these choices, but more so disturbing that some failure of our environment allowed this to happen," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement released Thursday to Canadian media. "It is our responsibility to create an environment and culture where our players know that PED use is not condoned and to give them resources and education to ensure that they do not make these decisions."

All six tested positive for the performance-enhancing steroid boldenone, according to a report by The Canadian Press.

The players were part of two rounds of MLB suspensions, on Friday and Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Jol Concepcion, of the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, was suspended for 60 games.

The other five players were teammates on the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Blue Jays and received 72-game suspensions without pay: right-hander Juan Jimenez, left-hander Naswell Paulino, shortstop Hugo Cardona, infielder Yhon Perez and catcher Leonicio Ventura.

"As we seek to determine both how and why this happened, an internal investigation into the situation remains ongoing, and we will double down on ensuring that all our staff is properly equipped to help our players make the right choices," Atkins said in the statement.