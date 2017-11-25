        <
        >

          Tigers, Blaine Hardy avoid arbitration

          12:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Detroit Tigers announced the signing of left-hander Blaine Hardy to a one-year deal Saturday, thus avoiding arbitration.

          The deal is worth approximately $750,000, according to the Detroit News.

          Hardy posted a career-worst 5.94 ERA in 33 1/3 innings last season after averaging a 3.00 mark from 2014-16. The 30-year-old was eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason.

          In addition to agreeing with Hardy, the Tigers announced the signing of four to minor league deals: right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery, infielder Niko Goodrum and first baseman/outfielder Chad Huffman. All four received invites to major league spring training.

