The Detroit Tigers announced the signing of left-hander Blaine Hardy to a one-year deal Saturday, thus avoiding arbitration.

The deal is worth approximately $750,000, according to the Detroit News.

Hardy posted a career-worst 5.94 ERA in 33 1/3 innings last season after averaging a 3.00 mark from 2014-16. The 30-year-old was eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason.

In addition to agreeing with Hardy, the Tigers announced the signing of four to minor league deals: right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery, infielder Niko Goodrum and first baseman/outfielder Chad Huffman. All four received invites to major league spring training.