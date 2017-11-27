Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns confirmed on Sunday earlier reports that minor league infielder Javier Betancourt had been shot in his native Venezuela following an argument with a stranger on Friday.

"We are aware of the incident and MLB security is investigating," Stearns told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "Javier's injuries are not life-threatening and he is resting comfortably."

Betancourt, 22, was shot in the left elbow.

"At this point, we are evaluating further treatment options," Stearns said.

Betancourt, who bats and throws right-handed, was playing winter ball with the Caracas Lions. He had spent the past two seasons with Class AA Biloxi.

The incident was first reported by Venezuelan media outlets.