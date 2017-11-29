NEW YORK -- Carlos Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.

Beltran, 40, was a nine-time All-Star and played for the Yankees from 2014-16. Though he does not have managerial experience, he mentored young teammates during his final seasons as a player, when he often was a designated hitter.

Beltran won his first World Series title this season with Houston, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch credited Beltran's clubhouse presence with steadying the team during its seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beltran met with team officials Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, former big league third baseman Aaron Boone and Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward previously interviewed.