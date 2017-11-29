TORONTO -- The Blue Jays plan to honor the life and career of former star Roy Halladay in a ceremony before their season opener against the New York Yankees at home on March 29.

Toronto made the announcement on Wednesday. Halladay died Nov. 7 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner played for the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2009 to 2013, going 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA. He pitched a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter while with the Phillies.