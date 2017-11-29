SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone caused a stir on social media by making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen wrote Wednesday that after he tweeted about his disappointment in the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor, Boone sent him a direct message on Twitter. Boone wrote that he got sexually harassed "twice today," when "the Starbucks girl" smiled at him and when a woman at a drug store flirted with him.

Boone further joked that he was getting a lawyer and that the behavior was unacceptable.

Cohen responded to ask why Boone reached out to him to make light of sexual harassment. Boone wrote that it was a joke, that he was tired of people being offended and that the reporter should go back to his politically correct world.

Bret Boone is the son of former MLB manager and veteran catcher Bob Boone and brother of former veteran third baseman and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.