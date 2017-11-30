        <
          Yusmeiro Petit reaches two-year deal with Athletics

          10:24 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Free-agent reliever Yusmeiro Petit has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Oakland Athletics, his agent told The Athletic on Thursday.

          Petit, 33, a 10-year veteran whose ability to gobble up innings was coveted, pitched 91 1/3 innings in 60 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season while posting a 101/18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 2.76 ERA.

          Petit had a base salary of $2.25 million last season. He has also pitched for the Nationals, Giants, Diamondbacks and Marlins over his career.

