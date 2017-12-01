Sportsnet fired analyst Gregg Zaun, a 16-year major leaguer, on Thursday following allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

Zaun, a former catcher, had worked as an analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays since he retired from the majors in 2011.

Rogers Media president Rick Brace announced the firing in a statement Thursday.

"This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," Brace said in the statement. "After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us, and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."

Zaun, 46, played for nine teams over 16 seasons in the majors, including five years with Toronto. He was on the Florida Marlins' World Series champion team in 1997.