          Stephen Vogt agrees to $3.065M deal with Brewers

          7:32 AM ET
          • Jerry CrasnickESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN.com senior writer
            • Author of "License to Deal"
            • Former Denver Post national baseball writer
            Follow on Twitter

          Catcher Stephen Vogt has agreed to a $3.065 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers to avoid salary arbitration, a baseball source told ESPN.com.

          Vogt, a two-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics, came to Milwaukee via a waiver claim in June. He logged a .254/.281/.508 slash line with the Brewers and hit eight home runs in 122 at-bats.

          Vogt made $2.965 million last season. He had been mentioned in speculation as a potential trade or non-tender candidate in advance of MLB's Friday 8 p.m. tender deadline.

          The Tampa Bay Rays selected Vogt as a 12th round draft pick out of Azusa Pacific University in 2007. He is a career .251 hitter with a .726 OPS over six seasons with the Rays, Athletics and Brewers.

