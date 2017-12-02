The Miami Marlins have arranged possible trades of Giancarlo Stanton with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. The question now is whether Stanton will waive his no-trade clause and go along with either.

Over the past two days, representatives for Stanton have met with officials from the Giants, sources said. Stanton's people have received approval for a meeting with the Cardinals, but it's unclear when that meeting will take place, sources said.

By rule, sources affirmed Friday evening, those meetings cannot take place unless the Marlins indicate to Major League Baseball they are closing in on a deal, and the league grants permission for the conversations.

But all of that talk will be meaningless unless Stanton agrees. Friends of Stanton say that in his perfect world, he'd get to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who inhabit a ballpark less than 20 miles from where the slugger attended high school.