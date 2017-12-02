On October 16, 2003, Aaron Boone hits a walk-off HR against the Red Sox to win the American League Championship for the Yankees and send them to the World Series. Now he returns to New York as their skipper. (0:54)

Aaron Boone will be named the next manager of the New York Yankees, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Boone has been an ESPN baseball analyst since 2010. He has never managed or coached at any level.

The Yankees' decision to replace Joe Girardi ultimately came down to Boone and San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley "Bam Bam" Meulens.

After Girardi completed the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract, sources told Olney that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recommended to owner Hal Steinbrenner that the team change managers.

The team interviewed six candidates total: recently retired outfielder Carlos Beltran; longtime Yankees coach Rob Thomson; former big league manager Eric Wedge; and Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward.

Boone, 44, is best known for his Game 7-winning home run in the 2003 AL Championship Series that extended the Red Sox's curse and sent the Yankees to the World Series.

Back in Big Apple Aaron Boone is the 9th active manager to be at the helm of a team he played for. Manager Team Aaron Boone Yankees Kevin Cash Rays Alex Cora Red Sox Craig Counsell Brewers Terry Francona Indians Dave Martinez Nationals/Expos* Mike Matheny Cardinals Paul Molitor Twins Dave Roberts Dodgers * Played for team as Expos in Montreal

He was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline. He tore a knee ligament during a pickup basketball game in the offseason after his home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield and was released by New York, which replaced him by acquiring Alex Rodriguez.

Boone said during the interview process that he didn't think his lack of managerial experience would be a deterrent.

"I would say in a way I've been preparing for this job for the last 44 years," Boone said last month.

Speaking earlier Friday, Cashman said he had consulted with Rodriguez about the candidates, but said the former Yankee was not one of them.

"I reached out to Alex a number of times, 'Hey, what do you got?' I looked for a lot of guidance from a lot of people that I have a lot of respect for, and Alex knows baseball as well as anybody'' Cashman said. "He never expressed interest in any way, shape or form in it. I engaged him, but -- I don't want to speak for him -- but I don't think he has any interest in that position.''

The New York Daily News was first to report Boone's hiring.

ESPN's Andrew Marchand and The Associated Press contributed to this report.