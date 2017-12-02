ST. LOUIS -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.

Diaz, a 27-year-old native of Cuba, was an All-Star as a breakout rookie in 2016 but slumped throughout last season, batting .259 with seven homers in 79 games. He is primarily a shortstop but has also played second base, third base and left field.

Diaz is likely to serve as depth for the Blue Jays behind shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and second baseman Devon Travis.

Woodman, 23, was Toronto's second-round pick in the 2016 draft out of the University of Mississippi. He hit .240 with 7 homers and 4 steals in the Class A Midwest League this year. MLB.com rated him as the Blue Jays' 28th best prospect.

Toronto also non-tendered infielder Ryan Goins and right-hander Tom Koehler.