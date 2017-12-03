San Diego Padres executive vice president/general manager A.J. Preller received a three-year extension on Sunday.

Preller is now under contract with San Diego through the 2022 season.

"A.J. is a tireless worker who possesses one of the brightest minds in the game," executive chairman Ron Fowler and managing partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. "We have no doubt that he is the right man to lead our baseball operations group into the future.

"Over the last few years, A.J. and his staff have laid the foundation to transform our minor league system into one of the best in baseball, and we're beginning to see the fruits of their labor at the Major League level. We are all committed to a common vision of building from within to bring a World Series Championship to San Diego."

Since being hired in 2014, Preller has made trades to improve the major league roster, adding first baseman Wil Myers, center fielder Manuel Margot and second baseman Carlos Asuaje.

In addition, he claimed All-Star closer Brad Hand off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

Preller also has traded for prospects Fernando Tatis Jr. and Anderson Espinoza. He drafted right-hander Cal Quantrill and signed left-hander Adrian Morejon, two other touted prospects in the Padres system.

"I'd like to thank Ron and Peter for their continued support of baseball operations," Preller said in the statement. "I'm extremely optimistic about the direction of our Club and I'm excited to continue building toward a perennial contender in San Diego."