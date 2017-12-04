Mike Golic Jr. explores why New York and Boston are out of the running to sign Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani. (1:59)

Shohei Ohtani has narrowed his choice to seven teams -- the Dodgers, Angels, Padres, Giants, Mariners, Rangers and Cubs -- according to multiple reports.

According to reports, all other teams are out of the running for the services of the 23-year-old Japanese right-hander with a 100 MPH fastball and devastating left-handed swing.

On Sunday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman informed reporters that Ohtani's representatives told the team they will not be invited to make a presentation for the starter/slugger.

Later Sunday, Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski said that Boston is out of the running, as well.

Cashman said Ohtani seems to be leaning toward West Coast teams in smaller markets.

Ohtani is limited to a minor league contract because of restrictions imposed by the MLB collective bargaining agreement. The Rangers have the largest signing bonus amount remaining among the teams he is considering at $3,535,000, followed by the Mariners ($1,557,500) and Angels ($1,315,000). The Cubs, Dodgers and Giants are restricted to $300,000 maximums in the signing period through June 15 as penalties for exceeding their bonus pools in 2015-16 and the Padres are limited to $300,000 for going over in 2016-17.

Ohtani was put up for bid Friday by the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters for the maximum $20 million posting fee. He has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 22 to agree to a contract with an MLB team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.