Former major league infielder Omar Vizquel has been named the manager of the White Sox's Class A franchise in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the team announced Monday.

Vizquel, 50, was the Detroit Tigers' first-base coach the past four seasons and interviewed for the team's managerial opening, which was filled when the team hired Ron Gardenhire.

Before joining the Tigers' coaching staff he was the Los Angeles Angels' roving infield instructor in the team's minor league system.

He played 24 seasons in the majors, including two with the White Sox in 2010-11.

The three-time All-Star won 11 Gold Gloves at shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texans Rangers, White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

He is one of 19 first-time candidates on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot.