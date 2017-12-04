        <
          It's official: Aaron Boone is new Yankees manager

          Kurkjian on Boone: 'Most normal former player that I've ever met' (1:52)

          Tim Kurkjian joins SVP to explain why Aaron Boone's communication skills will lead him to success in New York. (1:52)

          4:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Aaron Boone's hiring has been finalized by the New York Yankees, who gave the ESPN broadcaster a three-year contract to succeed Joe Girardi as manager.

          New York announced the deal Monday and said Boone will be introduced Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

          Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement, "I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers. ... From all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships."

          Boone, 44, has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

          Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997 to 2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.

          Hi grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948 to '60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972 to '90, then managed Kansas City from 1995 to '97 and Cincinnati from 2001 to '03. His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992 to '05.

