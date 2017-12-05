        <
        >

          LHP Mike Minor agrees to deal with Rangers

          10:19 PM ET
          • Jerry CrasnickESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN.com senior writer
            • Author of "License to Deal"
            • Former Denver Post national baseball writer
            Follow on Twitter

          Free-agent left-hander Mike Minor has reached agreement on a contract with the Texas Rangers pending completion of a physical exam, a baseball source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

          Minor, 29, is 44-42 with a 3.93 ERA over six seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals. He underwent shoulder surgery in May 2015 and did not pitch in the big leagues that year or in 2016.

          But he returned to log a 2.55 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and strike out 88 batters in 77⅔ innings of relief with Kansas City this season, and he was a prime target of several clubs as a free agent.

          Terms of Minor's deal weren't immediately available. He joins starting pitcher Doug Fister as the second addition to Texas' pitching staff this offseason.

          The Athletic was first to report Minor's pending deal with the Rangers.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.