The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-hander Miles Mikolas to a two-year contract Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Mikolas, who has pitched in Japan since 2015, will receive between $14 million and $16 million in the contract, according to the reports.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

Mikolas, 29, who last pitched in the majors for the Texas Rangers in 2014, has excelled for the Yomiuri Giants the past three seasons in the Japan Central League. He has a record of 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA in 62 starts. He has struck out 378 batters and walked just 69 in 424⅔ innings.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 draft by the San Diego Padres and has a 4-6 record and 5.32 ERA in three major league seasons. He has made 10 major league starts, all with the Rangers in 2014.