          Indians sign reliever Dan Otero to 2-year deal

          12:57 PM ET
          The Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration with right-hander Dan Otero on Tuesday, signing the dependable reliever to a two-year contract, the team announced.

          Otero's deal is for $1.1 million in 2018 and $1.3 million in 2019, with an option at $1.5 million in 2020, when he'd otherwise be eligible for free agency, sources told ESPN.

          The 32-year-old Otero is 8-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 114 relief appearances for the Indians the past two seasons.

          The Indians acquired Otero from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015 in exchange for cash considerations.

          He is 20-7 with a 2.91 ERA in six major league seasons, which include stops with the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics.

