The Kansas City Royals have signed right-handed reliever Wily Peralta to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2019 season.

Peralta's contract is for $1.5 million guaranteed, with another $1.25 million in incentives.

He earned $4.27 million last year with the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5-4 with 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances -- including eight starts -- before being designated for assignment in July.

Peralta, 28, has a 47-52 record and a career ERA of 4.88 over six years in the majors -- all with Milwaukee. His best year was in 2014, when he went 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA.