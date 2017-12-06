Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched with an undisclosed injury to his left foot during the second half of the season and throughout the team's run to the World Series title in October, multiple sources told ESPN.com.

Keuchel was placed in a walking boot after the season to stabilize the foot. But the injury did not necessitate surgery, and he is currently working out in Houston and expects to be ready for the start of spring training, a source said.

Keuchel's injury became public knowledge when he was seen Saturday in a walking boot. In a video on TMZ, Keuchel, who was leaving a West Hollywood, California, restaurant, was asked what happened to his left foot. He said that he injured his foot during the Astros' World Series celebration.

"I slipped and fell, man, during the parade,'' Keuchel told TMZ. "It was a good time.''

It was not clear if he was joking or had indeed aggravated the injury during the celebration.

A source familiar with the situation said that Keuchel was actually bothered by a case of plantar fasciitis during the final two months of the season. The Astros told media outlets on Sunday that Keuchel has been recovering from a minor foot sprain.

An Astros representative Wednesday reiterated that Keuchel's injury is a minor foot sprain, and said the injury will not affect his offseason workout regimen.

Keuchel, 29, posted a 14-5 record with a 2.90 ERA during the regular season despite missing more than two months with a neck injury. He went 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five starts against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

In six seasons with the Astros, Keuchel is 64-52 with a 3.65 ERA. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 and has made two American League All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves. He will be a free agent after the 2018 season.