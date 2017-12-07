Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman is changing his number to honor former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash in November.

Gausman tweeted Thursday that he will wear the No. 34 starting next season "to honor Roy Halladay both on and off the field."

In honor of Roy #34 pic.twitter.com/iuA28LNd1I — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) December 7, 2017

"To me, Roy gave me the inspiration that I could fulfill even my biggest of dreams -- being a pitcher just like him," Gausman wrote on Twitter. "... The loss of Roy was tragic and is saddening, but I feel honored to have watched everything he achieved."

Gausman noted that both pitchers grew up in Colorado and said he felt like part of a fraternity with the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

The 26-year-old Gausman went 11-12 with a 4.68 ERA for the Orioles last season.