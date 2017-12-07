Marlins trade Dee Gordon to Mariners

Dee Gordon is on the move.

The speedy second baseman has been traded from the Miami Marlins to the Seattle Mariners, the teams announced.

Seattle also received international slot money from Miami in exchange for minor leaguers Robert Dugger, Nick Neidert and Christopher Torres.

The international slot money is $1 million, according to multiple reports.

With Robinson Cano entrenched at second base and Jean Segura at shortstop, Seattle is planning to have Gordon play center field.

"We're going to play Dee in center field," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "It's a conversation that's already occurred. We're very excited about bringing on this kind of athlete. ... His athletic ability is obvious to those who watch, but his ability to close ground, and more specifically, his launchability, that first-step burst that Dee gets is on par with the elite center fielders in baseball. We feel like that gives him a chance to be a separator in center field."

The 29-year-old Gordon spent the past three seasons in Miami but was expected to be dealt by the cost-cutting Marlins, who are under new ownership.

Gordon, a two-time All-Star, hit .308 with 60 steals and 114 runs scored in 2017. His 201 hits tied for third in the majors.

Gordon is owed $37 million in base salary through the 2020 season. In addition, the Mariners will hold a $14 million option for the 2021 season. He'll be owed $1 million if the Mariners decline the 2021 option.

The Mariners are taking on all of Gordon's salary, according to multiple reports.

Gordon was suspended 80 games in 2016 for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.