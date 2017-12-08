Ranking the Modern Era Hall of Fame candidates

The hot stove season has been gradually picking up the past few days, though the big tickets in the free-agent and trade markets have yet to be written. All of that could change very soon with baseball's annual winter meetings kicking off on Monday.

However, the opening salvo of the convention will be sounded Sunday evening, when the Hall of Fame will announce the outcome of the voting by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

There is some form of an era-based committee every year, each tasked with identifying worthy Hall candidates who were passed over by the Baseball Writers' Association of America during their original eligibility. This year's group is focused on those who made their greatest impact during the period between 1970 and 1987.

In early November, 10 candidates were identified for consideration by the committee. They include players Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Jack Morris, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell, as well as former players union chief Marvin Miller. There should have been more than 10, but that's an argument for another day.

Today, I'm going to rank the nine players under consideration. This isn't to leave out Miller, and it's not because evaluating the objective case of a union chief is more or less impossible. It's because Miller is the one absolute no-brainer on the list. Miller's impact on baseball history -- destroying the old reserve clause, winning free-agency rights for the players, etc. -- is immense.

Miller should have been in a long time ago. But when you turn an industry upside down, it tends to create a few enemies and so Miller passed away in 2012 at the age of 95 unrecognized in Cooperstown. The Modern Era Committee includes executives, owners and media members, but six of the selectors are Hall of Fame former players: George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield and Robin Yount.

Brett and Yount are remembered for spending their entire careers with one franchise, just as they might have been forced to do during the reserve clause era. In their respective cases, their one-team careers were a matter of choice, thanks to Miller.

As for Carew, Eckersley, Sutton and Winfield, they all changed teams as free agents and profited handsomely by doing so. Hopefully, the voices of the players will carry the day and finally bring Miller the recognition he deserves, even if, before he died, he had given up seeking it. The candidates need 12 votes from the 16-person committee to win enshrinement.

Let's get to the fun part. After I put the nine players in order, I'll discuss where I see the cut-off point that indicates who should get in, and who shouldn't.

Ranking the candidates

1. Alan Trammell: Trammell ranks as the 11th-best shortstop of all-time by Jay Jaffe's JAWS system, ranking better than average in both career and peak WAR for Hall of Famers at his position. None of the other Modern Baseball Era Committee candidates would improve the average JAWS score at their respective positions. Trammell played on a World Series title team for Detroit in 1984 and had a huge postseason while doing so. He won four Gold Gloves and played at least 112 games at shortstop in every season from 1978 to 1990. He had a 115 OPS+ during that time span and won three Silver Slugger awards. By the version of win shares at baseballgauge.com, Trammell would rank 14th of 23 Hall of Fame shortstops.

2. Tommy John: John won 288 games, but had only four real bona fide All-Star-type seasons during a big-league career that started at age 20 and ended at age 46. He was 11 percent better than league average (by ERA+) during that epic career. According to JAWS, John is well off the averages in both career and peak WAR for Hall of Fame pitchers. He ranks 130th all-time in gray ink, which looks at how often a player hits the top 10 in a statistical category. But he's 234th in black ink, which requires you to actually lead the league in a category. That's the problem with John's case: He was good, not great, for a very long period of time.

From 1977 to 1980, John was probably one of the 10 best pitchers in baseball, a feat made particularly remarkable because those seasons came after his pioneering foray into what we now call Tommy John surgery. It's easy to say that if had not been John then certainly someone else would have become Frank Jobe's first test case. But there were no guarantees that it would work and if John hadn't taken the risk and then put in the rehab effort that is still essential to make the surgery work, the procedure might not have helped so many pitchers in the decades to follow. Is the fact that John is best remembered for a surgical procedure a good reason to put him in the Hall? Maybe.

3. Dave Parker: In the JAWS system, Parker ranks 51st all-time in career WAR among right fielders, but is 27th in peak WAR. That's the shame of his career -- his off-field problems led to a mid-career dip that torpedoed his Hall case during his original window. Parker had a 143 OPS+ from the ages of 22 to 28 and for much of that period was on the short list of best players in baseball. From ages 34 to 40, the end of his career, he had a 111 OPS+, a fine finish to a long career. In between those two periods, from the ages of 29 to 33, his OPS was just 106. These are the years that may keep him out of Cooperstown. But when Parker was at his best, he was elite at just about everything a player can do on the field.

4. Ted Simmons: Simmons' best case is JAWS, which ranks him as the 10th best catcher of all-time, with a score just below the average for Hall of Fame catchers. Most of that love from advanced metrics stems from the fact that Simmons was a very good hitting catcher during an era in which there weren't many good-hitting catchers. He was also very durable, having started at least 100 games behind the plate in 11 different seasons. Yet Simmons was overshadowed during his career by Hall of Fame contemporaries like Johnny Bench, Gary Carter and Carlton Fisk. Simmons fell off the BBWAA ballot after one season, so it's great that he's getting another look. The negatives on his resume included coming up with a goose egg in black ink. He also had a poor defensive reputation during the years he played, though subsequent analysis has softened that perception. That makes sense because one way to look at it is this: If Simmons' was a poor backstop, why did he finish in the top 10 in games caught 10 times when his bat was good enough to hold up at another position?

5. Dale Murphy: Murphy was an iconic player to a large swathe of the country thanks to the Braves' national audience on TBS during his career. I remember my grandfather watching every Braves game from Iowa, and Murphy drove him nuts even though he was so good. When Murphy struck out, he'd say, "Why, he couldn't of hit that one with a broom stick." Anyway, Murphy ranks 19th in peak WAR for center fielders in the JAWS system, which considers a player's seven best seasons. It's just not enough. The problem is that Murphy really had just six great seasons, a couple of others that were decent, and that's it. But for five years, Murphy was right there as the best player in the game, putting up a 143 OPS+ from 1982 to 1986 and winning a Gold Glove each season.

6. Steve Garvey: If Bill James had never come along and we still evaluated players by batting average and RBIs, Garvey would have a heck of a case. The problem is that through the prism of modern analytics, Garvey still comes up short. He didn't walk. His 272 career homers are a modest total for a first basemen. He won four Gold Gloves, largely on his reputation for saving errant throws, but his defensive work doesn't hold up under the glare of advanced measures. In JAWS, Garvey ranks last among the Modern Era candidates in both career WAR and peak WAR.

However, Garvey looks better in the new version of Bill James' Hall of Fame monitor, which has him at 129, pretty close to the case-closed threshold in that system. The monitor simply tallies up achievements that are typical for a Hall of Fame player -- winning MVP awards (Garvey had one) or getting 200 hits (Garvey did it six times). Garvey's case is perplexing. Because it's best made with old-school standards, it doesn't help that Garvey topped out at 42.6 percent voting during his original window and eventually dwindled to 21.1 percent. His case has lessened as the tools we have to evaluate his performance have improved.

7. Jack Morris: Reams have been written on Morris' Hall case, which in most ways is a referendum on the notion of "clutch." According to JAWS, Morris ranks 166th among starting pitchers. He's 150th in career WAR and 187th in peak WAR. He's got a better case in the Hall of Fame monitor, but not a sweeping one. Basically, what Morris has is a lot of innings, a good number of wins and a signature performance in the 1991 World Series. Every study that digs under the hood of his career -- and few players have been as dissected -- leaves Morris' case wanting. Yet he earned as high as 67.7 percent of the votes (in 2013). If he's picked, I wouldn't be shocked.

Don Mattingly's peak put him in the conversation for best player in the game during the '80s. Adam Nadel/AP Photo

8. Don Mattingly: Mattingly case is simply one of "what might have been." He was a remarkable player during his prime, but back injuries hit him in his late 20s, and after that he just didn't have the power bat you want in a first baseman, and he retired at 34. During his first six seasons as a regular, Mattingly hit .327/.372/.530 with an annual average of 27 homers, 114 RBIs, 203 hits and -- get this -- 34 strikeouts. He won five Gold Gloves during those years, won one MVP award and finished in the top 10 of the voting three other times. He had 32.8 WAR in those seasons, but just 9.4 the rest of this career.

9. Luis Tiant: Tiant was a distinctive player with his Johnny Cueto-like twirling delivery, and is a baseball icon in Cuba, along with other pioneers such as Minnie Minoso (who should absolutely be in the Hall of Fame) and Tony Perez (who is). Tiant had a strange career, partly because of an arm injury he suffered fairly early on. He had some amazing seasons, and one real stretch of dominance from 1972 to, roughly, 1978, though a couple of down seasons were mixed in during that period. Tiant had an 8.4 WAR in 1968, when he led the American League with a 1.60 ERA, which hardly anyone seems to remember because it's the season in which Denny McLain won 31 games and Bob Gibson had a 1.12 ERA. He also pitched until the age of 41. Yet his career markers come up a little short -- 229 wins, a 114 ERA+. In JAWS, only Trammell had more peak WAR among Modern Era candidates.

Who gets in?

By definition, all of these players are in the gray area for Hall consideration. If they weren't, they would have been swept in during their original windows of eligibility. The various incarnations of veterans committees in recent decades have been stingy, and it's entirely possible that no one from the above group gets in.

In the end, I draw the line after Trammell. He hit the marks in both career value and peak value. He lasted a long time at a premium defensive position and won four Gold Gloves in the process. His ability to stick at shortstop only underscores the value of his bat. He hits most of the metric marks, though even his is not a slam-dunk case.

Another reason I favor Trammell is that his BBWAA eligibility ended just two seasons ago, meaning during the past three or four years of his candidacy, his case was muddied by the glut caused by the steroid-era backup. During the early part of his eligibility, Trammell would have benefited less from the more advanced tools we now use, such as WAR and JAWS, that look upon his career so favorably. Trammell reached 36.8 percent of the vote in 2012 but slipped to 20.8 percent (in 2014) before landing at 40.9 percent his final year (2016). I feel like the clock ran out on Trammell just as his candidacy was gathering momentum.

There are decent cases to be made for John, Parker, Simmons, Murphy and Garvey. But we have to remember: This is a second-chance process. All of these players have been evaluated before and none of them were obviously left out for non-baseball reasons, as has happened to players like Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Because the players on the modern-era ballot have already been vetted, a second-chance process like this has to identify overlooked players whose cases are clear-cut. I am willing to put Trammell in the group. However, while some of the cases are better than the others, in reality they are all fairly close. There's an argument to be made that either they should all be in, or they should all be out. If you put them in, then you throw open the door for the others -- such as Lou Whitaker or Bobby Grich -- who were strangely left off this ballot. Then you end up with an era that is grossly overrepresented in Cooperstown.

So I say put Alan Trammell and Marvin Miller in the Hall, then let's turn our attention to the 2018 BBWAA ballot. On Sunday night, we'll see if the Modern Baseball Era Committee agrees.