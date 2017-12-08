Right-hander Mike Fiers has reached agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, a baseball source told ESPN.

The deal is expected to be announced Friday after Fiers completes a physical exam.

Fiers, 32, has a career 42-47 record with a 4.15 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros. He led Houston with 153⅓ innings pitched during the 2017 regular season but was not part of the postseason roster during the Astros' World Series championship run.

Fiers became a free agent last week when the Astros declined to tender him a contract for the 2018 season.

A source said the Baltimore Orioles had also expressed interest in Fiers and offered the pitcher a two-year contract.

Fiers is the second addition to the Tigers' roster this week. The team signed outfielder Leonys Martin to a one-year major league contract Tuesday.