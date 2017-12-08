The St. Louis Cardinals say they had a deal in place to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins but that the slugger declined to waive his no-trade clause.

"We felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be," Cardinals president John Mozeliak said in a statement Friday.

The Marlins, led by a new Derek Jeter-led ownership regime, have spent the past five weeks trying to move Stanton, who has a guaranteed $295 million left on his contract.

"While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season," Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in the news release.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as the inevitable fallback option if the Miami Marlins are unable to trade Stanton, they're not the only big-market glamour team that intrigues the National League MVP.

A source familiar with the Stanton trade talks told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the New York Yankees are among Stanton's preferred destinations, and that he might be open to waiving his blanket no-trade clause to go to the Bronx.

Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman took over a franchise that was saddled with debt when they bought the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria for $1.2 billion, and they got one big salary off the books Thursday when they traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners for three minor leaguers. Gordon is owed $37 million in base salary through the 2020 season.

The Cardinals and San Francisco Giants had expressed the most interest in Stanton, but extensive trade discussions have yet to bear fruit.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.