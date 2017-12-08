With $295 million left on Giancarlo Stanton's contract with the Marlins, Tim Kurkjian examines how that cost compares the power he brings to a lineup. (1:43)

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals say Giancarlo Stanton has exercised his no-trade clause after each worked out deals to acquire the slugger from the Miami Marlins.

"Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options," the Giants said in a statement Friday night.

Giants general manager Bobby Evans had told KNBR earlier this week that the team had the parameters of a potential trade for Stanton, but any deal would have required Stanton's approval.

The Cardinals, likewise, "felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be," Cardinals president John Mozeliak said in a statement.

The Marlins, under a new Derek Jeter-led ownership regime, have spent the past five weeks trying to move Stanton, who has a guaranteed $295 million left on his contract.

"While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season," Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in the news release.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as the inevitable fallback option if the Marlins are unable to trade Stanton, they're not the only big-market glamour team that intrigues the National League MVP.

A source familiar with the Stanton trade talks told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the New York Yankees are among Stanton's preferred destinations and that he might be open to waiving his blanket no-trade clause to go to the Bronx.

Jeter and businessman Bruce Sherman took over a franchise that was saddled with debt when they bought the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria for $1.2 billion, and they got one big salary off the books Thursday when they traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners for three minor leaguers. Gordon is owed $37 million in base salary through the 2020 season.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.