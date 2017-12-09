Buster Olney reports the latest on the Yankees nearing a deal to trade for National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton. (1:06)

The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins are negotiating the final terms of a trade for Giancarlo Stanton, a deal the reigning National League MVP would have to agree to under the terms of his no-trade clause, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Saturday morning.

The source said the full terms between the Yankees and Marlins have not been completed but that the major framework is in place to send Stanton to the Bronx.

Stanton is owed $295 million over the next 10 years. ESPN previously reported Friday night that he was prepared to listen to a proposal involving the Yankees.

Talks between the Yankees and Marlins picked up Friday after the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants both released statements saying Stanton would not waive his no-trade clause for those teams.

The Yankees had thought that any deal for Stanton was completely out of the question, given their luxury-tax concerns and the early demands of the Marlins, but other teams dropping out led New York and Miami to re-engage in talks earlier this week.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge would become just the second pair of teammates in MLB history to have hit 50 home runs the previous season, joining Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle, who did it for the Yankees in 1962. Juan Salas/Icon Sportswire

Stanton, just the sixth player to the MVP award while playing for a losing team, led the majors this past season in home runs (59), RBI (132), extra-base hits (91) and slugging percentage (.631), each of which set a Marlins single-season record, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

His 59 home runs were the most in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

In his eight seasons with the Marlins, Stanton, a career .268 hitter, has belted 267 home runs and has 672 RBI.

The four-time All-Star selection was the 76th player taken in the 2007 draft. Of those taken before him, 21 have played fewer than 100 games in the majors and 27 never made a big league debut.