Shelley Smith reports from the Angels' introduction of Shohei Ohtani, where 1,500 media credentials were extended. (1:11)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has been formally introduced by the Los Angeles Angels after they won the fierce baseball-wide competition for the services of the two-way Japanese star.

Editor's Picks The challenge for the Angels: What comes next with Shohei Ohtani After weeks of wooing, persuading Shohei Ohtani to sign might be the easy part. Now the Angels need to figure out how to sustain his success as a two-way star.

Sources: Expect MLB probe after Ohtani choice Despite repeated warnings by MLB prior to Shohei Ohtani's decision to play for the Angels, sources told ESPN they wouldn't be surprised if there were an investigation into the process. 1 Related

A loud crowd of fans at Angel Stadium cheered Saturday when Ohtani donned a red jersey and hat on a stage with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Mike Scioscia.

Eppler confirmed that the Angels intend to allow Ohtani to become the majors' most significant two-way player in several decades.

Ohtani will be the Angels' designated hitter on many days when he isn't serving as a starting pitcher, Scioscia said.

Ohtani thrilled the fans when he said that he would love to get his first victory and hit his first homer in the same game.