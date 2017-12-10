        <
          Angels welcome Shohei Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star

          9:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has been formally introduced by the Los Angeles Angels after they won the fierce baseball-wide competition for the services of the two-way Japanese star.

          A loud crowd of fans at Angel Stadium cheered Saturday when Ohtani donned a red jersey and hat on a stage with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Mike Scioscia.

          Eppler confirmed that the Angels intend to allow Ohtani to become the majors' most significant two-way player in several decades.

          Ohtani will be the Angels' designated hitter on many days when he isn't serving as a starting pitcher, Scioscia said.

          Ohtani thrilled the fans when he said that he would love to get his first victory and hit his first homer in the same game.

