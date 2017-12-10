ORLANDO - After an impressive performance against them in the NLCS, the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a 2-year deal with free agent righthander Brandon Morrow, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The club has not confirmed the signing.

Morrow, 33, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, compiling a 2.06 ERA with two saves in 45 games. With last year's closer from the Cubs, Wade Davis, becoming a free agent, Morrow could end up finishing games for them as his numbers were spectacular in 2016. His 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio was easily the best of his career as he helped shut down his new team in the postseason, pitching 4.2 innings against them while allowing just one hit and striking out seven.

The Cubs bullpen had issues in the playoffs, producing a 4.52 ERA and 53 walks in just 10 games.

Morrow is the second pitcher to join the Cubs since last Thursday. Tyler Chatwood agreed to a 3-year deal and will join the rotation. They're still after more arms as the winter meetings begin. Free agent righty Alex Cobb has had their interest though no deal is imminent.

Fanrag sports reported the deal for Morrow is over $10 million a year for two years.