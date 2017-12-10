The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with reliever Luke Gregerson, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The deal includes a vesting option for 2020.

The 33-year-old right-hander struggled some with Houston last season. In 61 innings, he had a 4.57 ERA, marking the third straight year his ERA rose from the previous season.

He had 31 saves and a 3.10 ERA for Houston in 2015, following four straight seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA for San Diego and Oakland.

Seung-hwan Oh led the Cardinals with 20 saves last season, but the 34-year-old had a 4.10 ERA. Former closer Trevor Rosenthal, who lost the job to Oh, came on with 11 saves later in the year.