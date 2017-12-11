Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested and charged with domestic assault at his home in Tennessee.

Wright's family issued a statement to NBC Boston through Wright's lawyer, Alex Little.

"On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so."

Wright, a right-handed knuckleballer, made the All-Star team in 2016 but has been plagued by injuries since. His '16 season ended after he injured his shoulder as a pinch runner, and last season he made just five starts because of a knee injury that required surgery.

The Red Sox released the following statement to reporters: "We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this, and for that reason, the club won't have any further