The New York Mets have talked to at least two teams about trading right-hander Matt Harvey this offseason, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

According to the report, the Mets are looking to move Harvey for a reliever.

On Sunday, the first night of the annual MLB Winter Meetings, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters that no player in the organization is untouchable.

Harvey, who was suspended three games last season after failing to show up for a game in May, is eligible for arbitration this winter and then free agency in the fall of 2018.

Harvey, 28, was 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 18 starts last season after returning from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that cut his 2016 season short. He made only 17 starts that season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.

He was an All-Star in 2013 when he went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA, and also pitched well in 2015, finishing 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA.

Harvey made two starts for the Mets in the 2015 World Series after missing the 2014 season following Tommy John surgery.