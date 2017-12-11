The winter meetings are going strong, and speculation is heating up across baseball. Here is what you need to know:

Winter meetings preview: Guide | Predictions | What's next?

Trade and signing reaction: Jeter's new reality | Cubs add pitching depth

More hot stove: Insider: Top free agents | Complete coverage

Monday's buzz

The Yankees trade for Giancarlo Stanton is official. He will be introduced as a Yankee here in Orlando at the Winter Meetings at 2 p.m. The Yankees receive Stanton and $30 million for second baseman Starlin Castro and minor leaguers, pitcher Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers. Andrew Marchand, ESPN Senior Writer

Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash on the trade rumors encompassing Evan Longoria and Chris Archer: "I know there is a lot of chatter about our players. I don't know what will take place." Charles Moynihan, ESPN Producer

Indians among teams interested in Adams: Cleveland and Kansas City have both inquired about Atlanta first baseman Matt Adams, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. In the Indians' case, Adams is a fall-back option if they can't bring back free agent Carlos Santana.