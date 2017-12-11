Marlins CEO Derek Jeter reiterates that the trade made with the Yankees was the best deal for the organization. (0:36)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. -- Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said he is fully satisfied with his team's trade of reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for All-Star second baseman Starlin Castro and two Single-A prospects.

"No, there isn't anything I would do differently," Jeter said after the trade became official on Monday.

During a half-hour conference call, Jeter tried to explain his thinking for trading Stanton, who controlled the process because he is owed $295 million over the next 10 years and could veto any trade. Jeter said Stanton made it clear that he did not want to be part of rebuild, so it was best for the organization to move on.

Jeter sounded displeased by the suggestion the deal was not a good one. He was asked directly about the three players his team received for the 28-year-old Stanton.

"So little in return? You mean, in terms of quantity?" Jeter said. "We have people in place whose job is to know about talent, and I think they would disagree with you. We think we got some good prospects in return, and now it is up to us as an organization to help develop them. You are right, it is the National League Most Valuable Player, I don't care what prospects you get back, they won't be household names for our fan base."

Neither pitcher Jorge Guzman nor infielder Jose Devers was considered a top prospect. Gary Denbo, the Marlins' director of player development, was in charge of the Yankees' minor leagues before joining Jeter.

The Marlins will owe the Yankees' $30 million as part of the transaction. In most cases, the more money Miami would send, the better talent they would receive in return.

The best trade of the three options, Jeter said, was with the Yankees. Jeter did not note that Stanton vetoed possible deals to the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

Derek Jeter said getting rid of Giancarlo Stanton's contract will allow the Marlins to build an organization from top to bottom. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Jeter, whose number is retired by the Yankees, scoffed at the suggestion that he wanted to help his former club, which is backed up by the fact that he and the team have had barely any relationship since he retired, except for some Monument Park ceremonies honoring him and some of his teammates.

Trading the remaining 10 years and $295 million of Stanton's contract, Jeter said, will give the Marlins flexibility to build the organization from top to bottom.

"We are going to invest in building this organization the right way so we can, year in and year out, be able to compete," Jeter said.

The Marlins have also dealt Dee Gordon to the Mariners. In that trade, the Marlins saved $38 million. There are reports that they could trade Castro.

"We are trying to fix something that is broken," Jeter said.

Jeter disagreed with any perception that Stanton was not kept in the loop about trade talks. Jeter said there was "constant communication" between team president Michael Hill and Stanton. Jeter said he also spoke with Stanton and his agent during his process and even met Stanton in person.