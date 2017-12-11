Reliever Chris Martin has agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander has pitched in Japan the past two seasons for the Nippon-Ham Fighters. In 92 appearances he was 2-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 22 saves in 88 1/3 innings. He struck out 91 batters while walking just 13.

He last pitched in the major leagues in 2015, when he made 24 appearances for the New York Yankees and finished 0-2 with a save and had a 5.66 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.